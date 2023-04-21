Letter to the editor: MBTA wheelchair “accessibility barriers are unfair and exclusive”

While the town of Wellesley has three amazing commuter rail stops, none of them are accessible to wheelchair users. Needham, a neighboring town to Wellesley, has three commuter rail stops, and each station includes a “mini high level platform to provide level boarding to certain cars in a train set” (mbta.com), making them wheelchair accessible. Why shouldn’t the Wellesley stops be accessible to all people as well?

Furthermore, wheelchair platforms would increase the popularity of the MBTA because more people would be able to access the trains. Isn’t it unfair that people with disabilities cannot use this form of public transportation in Wellesley? Such accessibility barriers are unfair and exclusive. That’s not right! In addition, if more people ride the MBTA, then it will become more popular, and the MBTA will collect more ticket revenue. This revenue would allow the MBTA to fix staffing and safety issues, which would only improve and further incentivize people to use this service.

Lastly, accessibility improvements would earn the MBTA positive news coverage. Over the past few years, the MBTA has gotten a lot of bad news coverage over trains shutting down and people being injured. While these larger issues take more time to solve, accessibility is a problem that we can currently address and fix. Most people who do not commute by train argue that the train is not reliable, and making commuter rail stops accessible to everyone is a step towards greater reliability.

To sum up, the MBTA can be a great mode of transportation for people, especially if wheelchair platforms are installed at the three stops in Wellesley. Our town’s train stops should be accessible to all people, which would increase the popularity and funding for the MBTA, and earn the MBTA positive news coverage, incentivizing more people to take the train.

Brynn Franceschini

Wellesley Middle School student