Letter to the editor: “Wellesley needs more safe sidewalks”

To the editor:

Wellesley needs more safe sidewalks to protect the youth, elders, and everyone in between.

According to the Massachusetts government, 55% of pedestrian deaths happen between the months of October and March, and over 40% happen during the hours of 5pm-10pm. These hours have the highest death rates because this time is rush hour, and the darkness during those hours affects visibility. There are fewer hours of daylight during October-March, and there is also a lack of sidewalk accessibility due to snow, ice, and leaves. People should be aware of these extra risks to stay safe.

Wellesley should add and enhance more sidewalks and crosswalks to improve pedestrian safety all around the community. We took a survey and the results showed that 37% of our surveyed Wellesley residents have personally known of, witnessed, or experienced a pedestrian accident taking place in Wellesley. 37% doesn’t seem like a large percentage, but in this case, it is! You wouldn’t want family or friends to be a part of this 37%. By adding and improving our sidewalks, and adding crosswalks along with signs, we can work towards turning 37% to 0%.

In addition to safety, walking also improves people’s health. Additional safe and accessible sidewalks would make it easier for people to walk places. This would encourage more people to walk and participate in some physical activity. According to the CDC, walking decreases air pollution and car crashes, while increasing the chance of living longer. Walking can also help with improving mental health and mood.

Our goal is to raise awareness about this issue in our community, starting with showing where faulty or nonexistent sidewalks are located. There are many places where sidewalks are either unavailable or of poor quality including Dover Rd., Wellesley Ave., Glen Rd., the Fells area, and Route 9 (Worcester St.). If you notice a place where there are no sidewalks, or areas in which sidewalks are severely broken, you can report it to the Wellesley Highway Division.

Sidewalks are important everywhere, whether it be for safety, improving mental and physical health, or making our town accessible to all. If this is an issue that you or others that you know are impacted by, we urge you to speak up and make Wellesley more safe.

Ella Cloutier

Wellesley Middle School student

Mia Chung

Wellesley Middle School student