Opportunities to golf (and play pickleball) for good causes at Wellesley Country Club

The Wellesley Police Relief Association will hold its annual Golf Classic fundraiser on Monday, May 15 at the Wellesley Country Club. The Relief Association is a non-profit 501(c)(9) that provides assistance with death, disability and retirement health care benefits for the members of the Wellesley Police Department. The Golf Classic has evolved into a locally renowned tournament.

EVENT: Wellesley Police Golf Classic

DATE: May 15, 2023

LOCATION: Wellesley Country Club

The Charles River Regional Chamber will hold its 32nd annual Golf Tournament on Monday, August 7, at the Wellesley Country Club. Secure your spot at this popular event and save with early bird pricing through May 15. Sold out for consecutive years, the tournament is an excellent opportunity to play one of the region’s finest courses while mingling with local business leaders and supporting a local nonprofit.

In conjunction with the Golf Tournament, the Charles River Regional Chamber will hold its inaugural Pickleball Outing, also on Monday, August 7, at the Wellesley Country Club. Support a great cause and attend a joint, post-tournaments BBQ event with both golfers and pickleballers. The first 20 players will save $30 off of the registration fee. Details.

Both events are open to the public.

EVENTS: Charles River Regional Chamber Golf Tournament & Pickleball Outing

DATE: August 7, 2023

LOCATION: Wellesley Country Club