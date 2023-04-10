Registration open for Wellesley’s Upham Color Dash

Registration has opened for the Upham Color Dash, a town-wide event scheduled for May 13 at the Upham Elementary School campus. Register by April 16 to guarantee a T-shirt.

Inspired by the Hindu festival of Holi, the Upham Color Dash is an easy fun run with six stations along the course. Participants will be showered with food-grade colored powder, finishing the run covered in a rainbow of colors. The celebration continues at the finish line party, with music, food, games and entertainment for the entire family.

This is an untimed, non-competitive, all-inclusive event – no winners, no medals, no prizes…all fun. Runners and walkers, scooters and strollers are all welcome.

The schedule:

9:30AM – 10:15 AM Upham Color Dash Registration & Packet Pick-Up

10:15AM – 10:30 AM Pre-Dash Pump Up

10:30AM Upham Color Dash Start

Until 1PM Upham Color Dash After Party