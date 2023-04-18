The Swellesley Report

Registration opens for Wellesley electric vehicle showcase

Registration has opened for Wellesley’s free electric vehicle showcase, which includes opportunities for test drives and get questions answered from local car owners. The event is slated to take place on Thursday, May 11 from 4-7pm at the MassBay Community College parking lot at 50 Oakland St. (rain date: May 17).

Test drives in dealer vehicles are available to people who live or work in Wellesley based on order of registration. A valid driver’s license is required. The Town of Wellesley’s Municipal Light Plant, Climate Action Committee, and Sustainable Wellesley are hosting the event.

Electric Vehicle showcase, Wellesley, Raina McManus

As of April 13, the following makes and models are expected to be available for test drive:

Audi etron sedan
Audi etron Q4 SUV
Audi Q5 SUV (plugin hybrid)
BMW iX SUV
BMW i4 sedan
Ford Mustang MachE sedan
Ford F150 Lighting pickup
Ford ETransit delivery van
Jaguar IPace
Kia EV6 compact SUV
Kia Niro EV
Kia Sorento EX SUV (plugin hybrid, 7 seats)
Lucid Air sedan
Mercedes EQ
Subaru Solterra SUV
Tesla Model 3 sedan
Tesla Model Y compact SUV
Tesla Model X SUV (seats 7)
Toyota bZ4X SUV
Toyota RAV4 Prime SUV (plugin hybrid)
Volkswagen ID4 SUV
Volvo C40 recharge, XC40 recharge SUV
Volvo XC60 SUV (plugin hybrid)
Some preowned electric vehicles are expected as well

The initial purchase cost for eligible EVs and hybrid vehicles can be offset by a $7,500 federal tax credit and $2,500 Massachusetts state rebate. The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant offers a $96 annual electric bill credit for EV owners who charge their vehicles during offpeak hours.

