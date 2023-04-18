Registration opens for Wellesley electric vehicle showcase

Registration has opened for Wellesley’s free electric vehicle showcase, which includes opportunities for test drives and get questions answered from local car owners. The event is slated to take place on Thursday, May 11 from 4-7pm at the MassBay Community College parking lot at 50 Oakland St. (rain date: May 17).

Test drives in dealer vehicles are available to people who live or work in Wellesley based on order of registration. A valid driver’s license is required. The Town of Wellesley’s Municipal Light Plant, Climate Action Committee, and Sustainable Wellesley are hosting the event.



As of April 13, the following makes and models are expected to be available for test drive:

● Audi e–tron sedan

● Audi e–tron Q4 SUV

● Audi Q5 SUV (plug–in hybrid)

● BMW iX SUV

● BMW i4 sedan

● Ford Mustang Mach–E sedan

● Ford F150 Lighting pickup

● Ford E–Transit delivery van

● Jaguar I–Pace

● Kia EV6 compact SUV

● Kia Niro EV

● Kia Sorento EX SUV (plug–in hybrid, 7 seats)

● Lucid Air sedan

● Mercedes EQ

● Subaru Solterra SUV

● Tesla Model 3 sedan

● Tesla Model Y compact SUV

● Tesla Model X SUV (seats 7)

● Toyota bZ4X SUV

● Toyota RAV4 Prime SUV (plug–in hybrid)

● Volkswagen ID4 SUV

● Volvo C40 recharge, XC40 recharge SUV

● Volvo XC60 SUV (plug–in hybrid)

● Some pre–owned electric vehicles are expected as well



The initial purchase cost for eligible EVs and hybrid vehicles can be offset by a $7,500 federal tax credit and $2,500 Massachusetts state rebate. The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant offers a $96 annual electric bill credit for EV owners who charge their vehicles during off–peak hours.