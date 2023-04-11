Save the date: Wellesley Historical Society Spring Gala is May 11th

Tickets are on sale now for the Wellesley Historical Society’s annual Spring Gala, taking place on Thursday, May 11, at the Wellesley Country Club. The fundraiser will feature a talk by Edward Achorn, author of The Lincoln Miracle: Inside the Republican Convention that Changed History, the vivid, behind-the-scenes story of perhaps the most consequential political moment in American history—Abraham Lincoln’s history-changing nomination to lead the Republican Party in the 1860 presidential election.

Cocktails, dinner, and a jazz pianist will precede Edward Achorn’s presentation.

The Spring Gala is one of the Wellesley Historical Society’s largest fundraisers and is essential to the Society’s ability to continue to serve the Wellesley community. The Society is an independent 501(c)(3) organization which does not receive any regular funding from the Town of Wellesley. Funds raised will contribute to the General Operating Fund to:

Collect, preserve, and share Wellesley’s historical records and artifacts

Teach and share our history through tours, lectures, and exhibits

Employ professional staff to care for the collections and provide research support

Maintain the Society’s historic buildings

Create community partnerships with Wellesley’s educational and service organizations, as well as with local businesses

Host social events which combine food, drink, and a side of history

EVENT: Wellesley Historical Society’s Spring Gala

DATE: Thursday, May 11, 2023

TIME:

LOCATION: Wellesley Country Club