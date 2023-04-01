Town of Wellesley looking to hire seasonal custodial workers to clean schools, plus RDF interns

Wellesley’s Facilities Management Department is seeking summer custodial staff to clean the schools. Work will take place indoors and outdoors.

Positions will start after school gets out in June and work until the end of August for full-time seasonal work. All work is conducted between the hours of 6:30am and 3pm, Monday through Friday, and the hourly rate is $17.25/hour. Preference is given to Wellesley residents, with a focus on high school and college students.

Interested candidates should complete an application. Please email the completed application to mbond@wellesleyma.gov.

RDF interns

Separately, the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility is hiring teens and young adults for paid summer internships. Responsibilities are varied and no prior experience is necessary; hours are flexible based on the specific duties.

Please email RDF Business Manager MaryRuth Reynolds at mreynolds@wellesleyma.gov for information.

