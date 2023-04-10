The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Walk to End Homelessness set for April 30

by Leave a Comment

Family Promise Metrowest, a Natick-based nonprofit, is hosting a 3-mile walkathon to raise awareness and funds to support families facing homelessness across Metrowest.

This year’s Walk to End Homelessness will take place on Sunday, April 30 at Natick High School, 15 West St.  Advance registration is now open, and on-site registration opens at 12:15 pm on the day of the 1 pm walk. The first 400 registrants will receive a long sleeve t-shirt.

Wellesley-based teams have participated in the past.

walk to end homelessness

There will be food, a firetruck, and other fun activities.

walk to end homelessness

print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley
EXPLO, Wellesley