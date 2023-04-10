Walk to End Homelessness set for April 30

Family Promise Metrowest, a Natick-based nonprofit, is hosting a 3-mile walkathon to raise awareness and funds to support families facing homelessness across Metrowest.

This year’s Walk to End Homelessness will take place on Sunday, April 30 at Natick High School, 15 West St. Advance registration is now open, and on-site registration opens at 12:15 pm on the day of the 1 pm walk. The first 400 registrants will receive a long sleeve t-shirt.

Wellesley-based teams have participated in the past.

There will be food, a firetruck, and other fun activities.