Wellesley business buzz: Punch’s Alley is back—without booze; join the Oath Pizza team; Boston Veterinary Clinic holds open house; Saadat Beauty House moving in

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Punch’s Alley’s back—without booze

Back in the day, before Wellesley loosened its alcohol serving rules to allow drinking without eating, we used to refer to Punch’s Alley on the Wellesley College campus as 1 of the only bar options in town. We used to pop by after attending plays by Wellesley Repertory Theatre at the Ruth Nagel Jones Theatre, both of which have gone quiet since the pandemic reared its head.

Now Punch’s Alley has reopened from its forced closure during the pandemic, and the red-themed venue has emerged as a juice bar, with mocktails—and perhaps even punch—on the menu. Punch’s Alley got approval for its common victualler’s license in March from the Wellesley Select Board.

The bar’s overall social media presence hasn’t quite caught up with its latest posts about its new status, so we’re still not sure what we’ll find if we stop by.

This news made us fretful. Could the expensive juice (er, mocktails) trend have trickled down the Mass Pike and seeped into a basement bar we spent some time in during our misspent youth? Not a chance, as we confirmed after attending a recent event held by Boston University’s Daily Free Press for current students and alums like ourselves. The Dugout pub next door to the Freep on Commonwealth Avenue has definitely not become a juice bar. (What’s more, to our pleasant surprise, the main panel at the Next Edition event we attended was deftly moderated by none other than Wellesley High graduate Sam Kizner, a BU student.)

Join the Oath Pizza team

Oath Pizza is opening soon in Linden Square, and those healthy, handcrafted pies aren’t going to serve themselves. Oath is looking for people who want to join a creative, hardworking team without giving up fun!

Apply today—email your employment history and goals to chrislumichael@gmail.com or williamebben@gmail.com, or call or text 508-231-6498.

Or you can attend an employment Meet and Greet session at the Linden Square location on the following dates:

Wednesday, April 12, 2:30pm-4:30pm; Thursday, April 13, 2:30-4:30pm; Friday, April 14,2:30-4:30pm; Saturday, April 15, 11am-1pm; Sunday, April 16, noon-2pm; Monday, April 17, 9am-11am.

Boston Veterinary Clinic holds open house

While currently pet-less (aside from a few sacs of praying mantis eggs on the kitchen window), I swung by Boston Veterinary Clinic‘s recent open house in Wellesley Hills to check out the facility.

They emphasize fear-free service, with separate dog and cat waiting rooms, a subtle floor scale that animals don’t even realize they’re on, and frosted windows on exam rooms so dogs can’t stare each other down. Chinchillas, rats, and other critters have also visited the new vet clinic, according to the staff member who welcomed me to the office. Hopefully we won’t need to take the praying mantises there—the plan is to send them off into the world…

Saadat Beauty House moving in

We don’t yet have details on the business, but Saadat Beauty House is readying to take over the space previously occupied by Weston Kitchens at 868 Worcester St., next to Domino’s Pizza on Rte. 9 east.