The Wellesley Council on Aging is hosting a meeting with Don Fetherston of the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority to discuss local transportation options, including the MWRTA, Catch Connect, and COA bus.

The meeting takes place on Tuesday, May 2 at 1:30pm.

Questions in advance can be submitted to: jon.fetherston@mwrta.com or 774-509-1737. Call the COA at 781-235-3961 to register for this event.