Wellesley High student art being showcased at Clever Hand gallery

The Clever Hand, a cooperative gallery in downtown Wellesley celebrating its 50th year, is hosting its annual showcase of artwork by the students of Wellesley High School’s Ceramics Intensive and Jewelry and Metals Intensive classes.

Ceramics teacher Amie Larson explains that for the ceramic pieces on display, her 13 students were asked to make vessels using techniques of piercing or texturing, or were coil-thrown. The inclusion of coil-thrown vessels, pots made using the combined techniques of throwing on a wheel and adding coils, made it possible for the students to make pieces taller than they would otherwise have been able to.

Shayla Vines, teacher of the Jewelry and Metals students, says that her 22 students were commissioned this year to design and fabricate 3 large site-specific kinetic mobiles for a Wellesley High School hallway. The Clever Hand is excited to display these pieces before they are permanently installed in the school.

The exhibit is open to the public through April 15 at the Clever Hand Gallery, 52 Central St., Wellesley.

(Information submitted by The Clever Hand’s Ann Schunior.)