Wellesley Parking’s answer to police dog Winnie?

A Swellesley reader has shared this photo of a coyote seemingly monitoring a parking meter on Washington Street near Wellesley Square.

This prompted us to ask the town’s parking clerk whether this is that department’s answer to Winnie, the Wellesley Police Department’s community resource service dog. We haven’t heard a yip back.

We’re guessing that “Parkie,” presumably the town’s new comfort coyote, might be 1 way the town is attempting to boost parking receipts, which took a hit during the pandemic. Parkie on 1 hand might encourage you to feed the meter, or give you a muzzle to scratch if you get a ticket.

More: Overnight parking in Wellesley: Just because there’s no snow, don’t let your guard down

See something, send something: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com