Wellesley police log: Mysterious Air Pods; illegal dumping; car, safe stolen during vacay; videotaping contractors

Wellesley, Mass., police log for January, 2023:

Arrests

On January 10, 2023 at 8:20 a.m. Officer Cunningham went to a residence on Linden Street to locate a suspect who was wanted for two straight warrants issued by Dedham District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. She was located, placed into custody and transported to Dedham District Court.

On January 22, 2023 at 7:57 a.m. Officer Lucenta was dispatched to Bancroft Road for a report of a black

sedan parked on the street with someone sleeping inside. Officer Lucenta observed that the vehicle in

question was parked blocking the driveways to two residences. Officer Lucenta observed a female party asleep with the vehicle running. She knocked on the window to wake the occupant, who seemed confused and stated she was waiting for a friend who was a DJ. There was an open bottle of wine on the passenger side floorboard. The occupant’s eyes were bloodshot and her speech was slow. She agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination and was unable to successfully complete these tests. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner and afforded all rights. She was later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On January 1, 2023 at 1:16 a.m. a female party reported that she had been out with some friends the previous evening and when she returned to her vehicle she noticed an Apple Air Pods case on the driver’s seat that did not belong to her. The reporting party thought she had locked the doors to her vehicle and was unsure how the Air Pods ended up in her vehicle. Later in the day on January 1, 2023 the owner of the Air Pods contacted the police station and stated she had used the Find My Phone feature and it showed the Air Pods were at the police station. She was in the same shopping area as the initial reporting party and believed the Air Pods had been in her coat pocket and was unsure how they ended up in the reporting party’s vehicle. There was nothing missing from either individual’s vehicles. The Air Pods were returned to the owner.

On January 1, 2023 at 3:38 p.m. an officer met with the family member of a resident that had passed away that wished to turn in an old firearm for destruction. The firearm was properly marked for destruction and will be safely stored until it can be destroyed.

On January 3, 2023 an officer spoke with a property owner for a business on Washington Street who reported that someone had illegally dumped approximately 10 bags of trash in the dumpster for the business. The business manager had taken a photograph of the vehicle when it was driving away. The officer was able to find a telephone number associated with the vehicle owner and later spoke with the owner. The owner stated another family member was driving the vehicle and did not realize the dumpster was private and had disposed of 10 bags of trash after cleaning out a relative’s house in Wellesley. They agreed to reimburse the property owner for the cost of the additional trash in the dumpster.

On January 4, 2023 at 11:11 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated a neighbor had been videotaping contractors on her property and confronting them. The reporting party stated this had been ongoing and she was concerned that her neighbor had trespassed on her property. The officer spoke with the neighbor who stated she felt the reporting party was operating a business out of her residence in violation of Wellesley Town by-laws and was collecting evidence. Both parties were advised a report would be filed.

On January 6, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to a gas station on Worcester Street for a report of a male party overdosing in a motor vehicle. The officer observed the male party was laying across the passenger seat of the vehicle and was breathing but not responsive. The officer administered one dose of Narcan prior the arrival of the medics. The male party was transported to the hospital for treatment.

On January 4, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who stated he had mailed a check on December 23 rd for $20 and it was later altered to the amount of $11,180. The incident is under investigation.

On January 5, 2023 at 5:36 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a restaurant for a report of a verbal altercation with a patron. The reporting party stated that a male party came into the restaurant and was asking for a ride or for the employees to pay for a ride share for him. They repeatedly told him they could not provide him with a ride and when they suggested he contact the police for assistance he became agitated and began yelling at them and then left the restaurant. The reporting party wished to issue a verbal no trespass order to the male party. An officer spoke with the male party and provided a ride to the Wellesley Farms train station.

On January 8, 2023 at 4:57 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated they had just returned from vacation and found that their motor vehicle had been stolen from the driveway. While gathering information about the stolen motor vehicle from the reporting party the officer was advised that a safe that contained a large amount of jewelry had been taken from the bedroom. Detectives responded to the scene to process it for any potential evidence. The incident is under investigation.

On January 14, 2023 at 9:58 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated someone had thrown eggs at the house. The reporting party stated that it might have been one of the neighbors. The officer spoke with the neighbor who admitted that he and his friends had thrown eggs. He was advised that he should not be vandalizing property or trespassing on someone else’s property.

On January 17, 2023 an officer was notified by an employee of the facilities maintenance department that the Cupola at the Wellesley Middle School had been vandalized with spray paint. The FMD employees were unsure how old the vandalism was. There are no suspects at this time.

On January 18, 2023 at 5:55 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the playground on the Wellesley Housing Authority Property for a report of suspicious male parties. The officer spoke with the juveniles who observed 3 male parties dressed in dark clothing walking around in the area. The juveniles were not familiar with the male parties and told an adult about them. They observed the male parties walk around the block and then enter a dark colored vehicle and leave the area. Extra checks of the playground area will be made by officers.

On January 23, 2023 at 11:27 a.m. an officer spoke to a female party who stated that her catalytic converter had been stolen from her motor vehicle overnight. She reviewed her ring camera footage and noticed a male party standing in her driveway at 3:00 a.m. with a tool in his hands. There are no

suspects at this time.