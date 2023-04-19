Wellesley police log: Rings missing from dry cleaned jacket; Nordstrom card scam; Fentanyl overdose

Wellesley, Mass., police log for February, 2023 (we’re working with the department to get logs in a more timely way):

Arrests

On February 7, 2023 at 9:35 a.m. Officer Gover observed a Chrysler van proceed through a red traffic light at the intersection of Washington Street at Cliff Road. He stopped the vehicle on Washington Street near Route 9 and spoke with the operator, and asked for his license and registration. The operator provided his registration and stated he did not have his license in his possession. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. Additionally, there was an active warrant issued by the Taunton District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to Dedham District Court.

On February 15, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Officer Pino observed a Jeep traveling on Worcester Street with no headlights on. He stopped the vehicle on Worcester Street near Route 128 and spoke with the female operator who initially provided Officer Pino with a false name and date of birth. Officer Pino queried the information provided by the operator and noted the registry photograph was of a different female party. He approached the vehicle again and asked the operator for information. She indicated that her license was suspended and stated her name. A query of her information confirmed that her license was suspended and there was an active warrant issued by the Uxbridge District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. While conducting the motor vehicle inventory a baggie with a white powdery substance was located. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usually manner, afforded all rights and held on bail.

On February 16, 2023 at 11:50 a.m. Officer Mankavech was traveling on Worcester Street east when he observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee make an abrupt right turn onto Grantland Road. He turned onto Oakland Street and noticed the Jeep had turned onto Cunningham Road, which is a dead end. The vehicle then entered Worcester Street eastbound again. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle and made contact with the operator. A query of his information showed that he did not possess a valid driver’s license. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On February 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Officer Cunningham was traveling on Washington Street when he observed a Ford F-350 with commercial license plates, however the vehicle did not display any commercial markings. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant for his arrest issued by the Waltham District Court for motor vehicle related charges. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later bailed.

Incidents

On February 1, 2023 an officer was dispatched to the Verizon Store on Linden Street for a report of a customer taking a phone from the store without paying for it. The store employee reported that on January 23, 2023 a customer came into the store to pick up a phone that had been ordered for her. The process of activating the phone was taking a while and she became frustrated and began yelling at the employee that was assisting her. The employee went into the back room to speak with the manager and request her assistance with the customer, at which time the female party left the store. The female party went to another store and had the activation of the new phone complete. The reporting party stated they were unable to bill her for the new phone because she had not signed the necessary paperwork. The officer contacted the female party who stated she was unaware that the phone had not been paid for and returned to the store that day to complete the necessary paperwork.

On February 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party who stated his front license plate had been stolen from his motor vehicle. He stated it was stolen at some point overnight and he did not feel it had fallen off as the vehicle was new to him and the registration plate had been attached with new screws recently. The registration number was entered into the CJIS/NCIC as stolen which will allow the reporting party to request a replacement registration plate.

On February 3, 2023 the Wellesley Police Department was advised that on February 1st an unknown individual came to the property and rang the doorbell and was looking for someone that did not live at the residence. Officers spoke with the male party who stated he was speaking with a female party through a social media chat platform and she provided that address to meet. The officers then spoke with the female party who stated she had agreed to meet the male party and then wanted to back out but he was being persistent about meeting so she gave him an address that wasn’t hers and then blocked him on social media.

On February 6, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. the Wellesley Police Department and Wellesley Fire Department responded to a residence on Ingersol Road for a report of a fire. Wellesley Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire. It was not clear what caused the fire.

On February 7, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a residence on Albion Road for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The reporting party believed the motor vehicle had been stolen while he was at work that day. The investigation showed that it was stolen at approximately 11:30 p.m. the evening before. The vehicle was a Mercedes and the owner was able to turn on the Mercedes me-connect cell phone application, which showed that the vehicle was possibly in Brookline. The Brookline police were contacted and the vehicle was unable to be located. On February 9th the vehicle owner indicated there was an updated location in Woburn. The Woburn Police were contacted and located the vehicle in their town.

On February 2, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated at 9:30 a.m. she was online shopping when an alert that her computer had been hacked popped up and provided a telephone number for her to call. The reporting party called the number and was advised $9,200 had been withdrawn from her bank account. She was provided with another phone number to call so she could speak with someone who would help her get her money back. She was instructed to take $9,200 from her bank account and to purchase bitcoin. She was not able to purchase the bitcoin and was eventually directed to go to Nordstrom and purchase gift cards. She provided the gift card information to the unknown individual. The officer spoke with Nordstrom security who stated the gift cards had already been utilized but they would attempt to stop the transactions. The officer applied for administrative subpoenas for the phone numbers the reporting party provided. The information returned from the subpoena indicated that the phone numbers were registered in India. There are no suspects at this time.

On February 13, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. an officer spoke to a resident of Mayo Road regarding fraud. The reporting party stated she had mailed several checks from the blue mailbox outside of the post office at 1 Grove Street on January 15th. She stated she had recently learned that one of the checks had been altered and the amount was changed to $3,250. Her financial institution reimbursed her for the funds that were fraudulently stolen.

On February 17, 2023 at 10:10 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding a contractor scam. The reporting party stated in early January someone posing as a contractor for a company called McAlpine Paving and Masonry knocked on her door, advised her that her chimney was in poor condition, and needed to be repaired immediately so it did not fall and hurt anyone. The male party initially quoted her $3,500 for the repairs and then raised the price to $37,000 stating that additional work needed to be completed. The reporting party stated that the she was unable to pay the entire $37,000 all at once and the male party was aggressive in collecting payment. The incident is under investigation.

On February 21, 2023 at 9:43 a.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party who stated he had taken possession of 3 of his mother’s rings for safe keeping and placed them in the pocket of his sports jacket. He stated about a month later he brought the jacket to a tailor in Wellesley for alterations and when he picked up the jacket the rings were gone. He believed the tailor had stolen them. The officer spoke with the tailor who stated he had sent the jacket out to another tailor for the work to be done. He stated he did not know anything about the rings. He provided the officer with the contact information for the other tailor. The officer attempted to contact the other tailor but was unsuccessful.

On February 25, 2023 at 8:23 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a business on Washington Street in the Lower Falls area for a report of an employee that had been terminated that was refusing to leave the store. When the officer was en route to the store he was advised the male party had left the store. The officer spoke to the reporting party who stated the male party came into the store with two friends and they purchased some items and the male party was being disrespectful and calling him names. He stated he told him to leave and he refused until he called the police. The officer spoke with the terminated employee who denied calling the reporting party any names and stated he left the store when asked. He was advised he was no longer welcome in the store and he stated he understood and would not return.

On February 26, 2023 at 5:25 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a residence for an unresponsive male party. The reporting party stated that the unresponsive male might have overdosed. The officer that arrived administered two doses of Narcan. Cataldo Paramedics arrived and administered oxygen. The male party came to and he indicated he had snorted Fentanyl. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.