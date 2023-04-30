Wellesley Theatre Project presents brand-new Disney musical

Join Wellesley Theatre Project as they get rotten to the core in The Decendants, a brand-new musical based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies.

Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost—home of the most infamous villains who ever lived—the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella de Vil have never ventured off the island…until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

LOCATION: Performances will be at the Sorenson Center for the Arts at Babson College, 19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley, MA 02481

DATES: Friday, May 5th at 5pm & 8pm

Saturday, May 6th at 2pm & 6pm

TICKET PRICES:

In advance: $18 Adults, $10 Students & Seniors

At the door: $20 Adults, $12 Students & Seniors

Tickets are on sale and seating is assigned. Order tickets now!

Wellesley Theatre Project is an arts academy and nonprofit devoted to providing students (preK – 12th grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year-round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps.