Wellesley town news: Our loss, Sudbury’s gain; Park & Tree super sought; An invite to civil discourse program

Our loss, Sudbury’s gain

Congrats to Vivian Zeng, who has left Wellesley’s Health Department as senior environmental health specialist, to take over as Sudbury’s Health Director.

Vivian was one of the most helpful town employees we’ve dealt with over the years in Wellesley, so we’ll definitely miss her, but wish her good luck in the new job.

Wellesley has the senior environmental health specialist job opening posted.

Park & Tree superintendent sought

Wellesley’s Department of Public Works has had its fair share of hiring challenges in recent years, and now seeks to hire a superintendent for its Park and Tree Division.

Longtime DPW employee Mike Quinn (another super helpful town employee to Swellesley) is planning for his retirement later this year, but is helping out with the transition and working on certain projects.

An invite to civil discourse program

In May, join the Wellesley Civil Discourse Initiative for a structured dialogue reflecting on racial identity and racism.

Dialogue participants will meet in small groups for a single two-hour dialogue. Please sign up by Friday, April 28.

Session options are:

In Person: Tuesday, May 9, 7-9 p.m.

Via Zoom: Friday, May 12, 11 am to 1 p.m.

