Donations needed for Postal Food Drive in Wellesley on Saturday, May 13

On Saturday, May 13 (Mothers’ Day weekend) the the Wellesley Food Pantry will once again be the beneficiary of the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive sponsored by the letter carriers of the U.S. Postal Service. As the carriers complete their regular routes around town they will also be collecting non-perishable food items to be donated to WFP. Residents are asked to please have items out by 9am on Saturday for pick-up.

Please look for the Stamp Out Hunger flyers in your mailbox as to whether your letter carrier is participating. This drive is important for filling the Wellesley Food Pantry’s shelves ahead of the slower donation stream typical during the summer season.

Please see the Food Pantry’s wish list:

Canned salmon, chicken or tuna

Canned and dried fruit (except pineapple)

Pasta, all types

Cooking oil, all types

Cereal

Oatmeal

Laundry detergent

Dishwashing liquid

Nuts

Honey

Other ways to donate

In general, the Wellesley Food Pantry is low on financial donations, which are crucial to funding its operations. The Food Pantry does not receive any public/government money, relying on the community to help fund and support its mission.

Please consider how you can help:

Make a financial donation—you can send a check to Wellesley Food Pantry (207 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02481) or click here to donate.

Shop for items off the wish list (see the list here) and deposit in the collection bins at Roche Bros. or Whole Foods, or bring items directly to the Pantry, located at the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, 207 Washington St., and drop off curbside on Monday afternoons, 2pm-3pm.

The Wellesley Food Pantry volunteers appreciate the support they receive from all members of the community.