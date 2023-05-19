Letter to the editor: shout-out to the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club

To the editor:

A Place To Turn would like to acknowledge the support of the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club this spring. Our nonprofit’s mission is to provide emergency food, diapers, and personal care items to our neighbors in the MetroWest community. We could not do this without a caring community, and WHJWC is certainly part of that! Every year we distribute over 500,000 pounds of food and 300,000 diapers—the need is great. The grant we just received from Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club will be used to purchase sizes 5 and 6 diapers—both sizes highly requested. With the help of this amazing group, the result is grateful parents and happy babies!

Joanne Barry, Executive Director

A Place to Turn, Natick