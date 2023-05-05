Letter to the editor: thanks for making Friends of Wellesley Free Libraries book sale a huge success

To the editor:

Once again, I would like to thank the community for making the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries spring book sale a huge success. Our sale is a true labor of love for the Friends board and the book sale volunteers who generously give of their time. This year we started with a huge inventory of some 10,000 books, hundreds of puzzles, and thousands of DVDs and CDs. But no sale can be successful without shoppers, and this year we had a record number of bargain hunters. Shoppers lined up on Thursday night for the member-preview sale, and then again on Friday when the sale was open to the public.

With money raised from our book sales, the Friends ongoing Bookshop as well as memberships and donations, the Friends are able to sponsor activities that touch the lives of all Library patrons. This past year the Friends funded over 100 children’s programs, and 70 lectures, concerts, and author visits for adults. Additionally, we provided discounted museum passes for many of Boston’s most popular museums, supported staff development, and maintained our beautiful fish aquarium that brings joy to patrons of all ages.

As always, we want to thank the staff at the Wellesley Library whose support makes what we do meaningful and rewarding. Special thanks to our wonderful custodial team Mike, Jose, and Scott who work tirelessly on our behalf, not just during the four-day book sale, but every day.

Keep your eyes open for our Winter book sale in October. It is your donations that make our sales a treat (and bargain) to all who attend. Please, keep ‘em coming.

Warmly,

Barbara Marx

President, Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries