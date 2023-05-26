Letter to the editor: Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend doesn’t just happen—here’s to all the helpers

To the editor:

Through the pages of The Swellesley Report, this letter of thanks is sent to the many people and organizations who participated in the successful completion of the 55th Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade and 25th Annual Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend held on Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st , including the Picnic in the Park, Concert, and Fireworks spectacular.

Particular thanks go to the Wellesley Police Department for coordinating the overall safety, parking and traffic coordination for the Parade and hosting their Open House; the Wellesley Fire Department for their safety watch at the fireworks display and their Open House; the Wellesley Department of Public Works and all the departments within including the Wellesley Parks Department, who had Hunnewell Field ready on the Weekend; the Wellesley Engineering Department for the production of the many signs used in the Parade; the Wellesley Municipal Light Department for raising our announcement banners and the American Flags, coordinating our mailings throughout town and for hosting their Open House; the Wellesley Highway Department for hosting their “Touch a Truck” Open House; the Wellesley Recreation Department, the Financial Services Department, and to The Swellesley Report for the publicity of all the activities of the entire Weekend.

Again a very special thank you goes to Roche Brothers/Sudbury Farms Supermarkets and Needham Bank for their generous donations that made the fantastic Fireworks show possible. Additionally, a great thank you for the donations from the many individuals, businesses, service clubs and others, that were so helpful toward covering the expenses of the Parade and the other activities of the entire Weekend.

And last, but certainly not least, appreciation and thanks goes to the extremely hardworking members of the Wellesley Celebrations Committee and other volunteers on Parade Day and for the many hours and months of meetings put forth in producing and running the 55th Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade, with 12 bands, 110 units and over 2,500 participants, and for coordinating all of the other activities that have become an integral part of the annual Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend celebration.

Finally, we thank the many, many thousands who attended and participated in the 55th Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade, the many Open Houses, tours and the other scheduled events—some of which had to be canceled on Saturday because of the weather—ending up with all of the activities held at Hunnewell Field on Sunday, which helped to make the 25th Annual Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend a great beginning of summer for all of Wellesley.

We hope to see you all next year for the 56th Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade and 26th Annual Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, on May 18 and 19, 2024.

Sincerely,

Royall H. Switzler, Chairman

Wellesley Celebrations Committee

P. S. Donations are still needed and welcome! If anyone wishes to donate, checks should be made payable to “Friends of Wellesley Veterans, Inc.” and sent to P.O. Box 818202, Wellesley, MA 02482 or you can pay online at https://wellesleywonderfulweekend.com/