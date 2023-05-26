Memorial Day observances in Wellesley, 2023

In recognition of Memorial Day, Wellesley has a number of observances and activities that will take place on TUESDAY, May 30, to honor those who lost their lives while defending their country. All community members, and especially veterans, are invited to attend.

Other important Memorial Day weekend info

Parking meters in Wellesley will be free on Mon., May 29.

The RDF is closed on Mon., May 29. The facility will be open its regular hours on Sat. (7am-3:45), and Sun. (10am-3pm).

Wellesley Town offices will be closed Monday, May 29.

Memorial Day is an official holiday for the US Postal Service, so Post Offices will be closed on Monday, May 29 and there will be no home delivery of mail. It is also an official holiday for UPS, but scheduled UPS Critical Express and UPS Holiday packages should still arrive.

Massachusetts law states that liquor stores may not open until noon.

All town libraries will be closed Saturday, May 27; Sunday, May 28; and Monday, May 29, in observance of the holiday.