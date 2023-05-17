Morses Pond Trail guided walk: Saturday, May 20

Celebrate Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend with a morning walk led by the Wellesley Trails Committee. Explore the trails along Morses Pond, a 102-acre pond and a source for our town water wells. View the pond, islands and wildlife. The walk will take you through a pine forest along the Cochituate Aqueduct and along the shore line to the town beach.

Meet at the gate to the town beach access road, located at the end of Turner Road, 0.3 mi. west of Weston Road. Please park on the wooded side of Turner Road.

The walk is free, and no registration is required. Most walks cover 1.5 to 2 miles and last about one hour. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear.

Walks take place unless it pours rain or there are high winds.