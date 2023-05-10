Mother’s Day hike in Wellesley along Brook Path

Brook Path guided hike/walk with Wellesley Trails Committee

Sunday, May 14 – (2-3 p.m.)

Take a pleasant Mother’s Day walk along Fuller Brook Park and through an historic part of Wellesley. The walk follows a flat stone dust path that runs roughly parallel to Washington Street along the Fuller and Caroline Brooks. Established in 1899 and designed by John Charles Olmsted (nephew of Frederick Law Olmsted) and others, the park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Meet at the Cameron Street parking lot at Washington and Cameron Streets.

The walk is free, and no registration is required. Most walks cover 1.5 to 2 miles and last about one hour. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear.

Walks take place unless it pours rain or there are high winds.

