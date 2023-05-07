‘Screenagers Under the Influence’ documentary premiere to be shown at Wellesley High

The premiere of Screenagers Under the Influence: Addressing Vaping, Drugs, and Alcohol in the Digital Age will be shown at Wellelsey High School on Tuesday, May 9 at 7pm. The event is hosted by the Wellesley High PTSO and Wellesley Health Department.

Registration is required

The event is open to surrounding communities and is appropriate for all parents/guardians and students in 6th grade and above.

The 1-hour movie will be followed by a panel discussion featuring:

Filmmakers Delaney Ruston, M.D. and Lisa Tabb

Sharon Levy, MD, MPH, Director, Adolescent Substance Use and Addiction Program at Children’s Hospital

Alisha Moreland-Capuai, MD, Director of Trauma-Informed Treatment, Consultation, and Outreach, Division of Depression and Anxiety Disorders at McLean Hospital

This third feature documentary in the Screenagers trilogy delves into how the tech revolution has reshaped adolescence and teen substance use. The film illustrates strategies parents and schools can use to encourage healthy decision-making, support teen mental health, set limits, and create healthy home environments; and highlights the many ways young people are using their wisdom and strength to help each other and themselves through this complicated terrain.