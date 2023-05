The Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills is pleased to announce the Installation and Celebration of its 14th settled minister, Reverend Mark Barnabas Robel, on Sunday, June 4, at 2PM at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills, 309 Washington St.. All are welcome to attend the service and reception.

