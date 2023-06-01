The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley baseball & softball action: All-star games on June 3; Photos from Wellesley High game

by Leave a Comment

With the NBA team not to be named now done for the season, it’s time to focus our attention on baseball and softball:

Wellesley Youth Baseball & Softball All Star Day – Saturday, June 3

All Star Games & Special Ceremony
@ Warren & Reidy Fields

4pm: Senior Softball League All Star Game @ Warren Field
4pm: AAA Baseball All Star Game @ Reidy Field

• • •

5:30pm: Major League Baseball Home Run Derby @ Reidy Field

• • • 

6:30pm: All Star Recognition Ceremony @ Reidy Field

• • •

7pm: Major League Baseball All Star Game @ Reidy Field

• • • 

7:15pm: Junior League Softball All Star Game @ Warren Field

Food    Wellesley Youth Baseball & Softball gear

The Wellesley High School varsity baseball team picked up a 7-3 non-league win vs Bishop Fenwick High School on May 19. Thanks to Darren Bovie for sharing these photos from the game.

WHS v Bishop Fenwick Boys Varsity Baseball
Photos courtesy of Darren Bovie

 

WHS v Bishop Fenwick Boys Varsity Baseball

 

WHS v Bishop Fenwick Boys Varsity Baseball

 

WHS v Bishop Fenwick Boys Varsity Baseball

 

WHS v Bishop Fenwick Boys Varsity Baseball

 

WHS v Bishop Fenwick Boys Varsity Baseball

image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley, Lockheart
Write Ahead, Wellesley
Deland, Gibson, Wellesley
  • support swellesley
  • swellesley reach ad
Rick Cram, leader