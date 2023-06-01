Wellesley baseball & softball action: All-star games on June 3; Photos from Wellesley High game

With the NBA team not to be named now done for the season, it’s time to focus our attention on baseball and softball:

Wellesley Youth Baseball & Softball All Star Day – Saturday, June 3

All Star Games & Special Ceremony

@ Warren & Reidy Fields

4pm: Senior Softball League All Star Game @ Warren Field

4pm: AAA Baseball All Star Game @ Reidy Field

• • •

5:30pm: Major League Baseball Home Run Derby @ Reidy Field

• • •

6:30pm: All Star Recognition Ceremony @ Reidy Field

• • •

7pm: Major League Baseball All Star Game @ Reidy Field

• • •

7:15pm: Junior League Softball All Star Game @ Warren Field

Food • Wellesley Youth Baseball & Softball gear

The Wellesley High School varsity baseball team picked up a 7-3 non-league win vs Bishop Fenwick High School on May 19. Thanks to Darren Bovie for sharing these photos from the game.