Wellesley baseball & softball action: All-star games on June 3; Photos from Wellesley High game

With the NBA team not to be named now done for the season, it’s time to focus our attention on baseball and softball:
Wellesley Youth Baseball & Softball All Star Day – Saturday, June 3
All Star Games & Special Ceremony
@ Warren & Reidy Fields
4pm: Senior Softball League All Star Game @ Warren Field
4pm: AAA Baseball All Star Game @ Reidy Field
• • •
5:30pm: Major League Baseball Home Run Derby @ Reidy Field
• • •
6:30pm: All Star Recognition Ceremony @ Reidy Field
• • •
7pm: Major League Baseball All Star Game @ Reidy Field
• • •
7:15pm: Junior League Softball All Star Game @ Warren Field
Food • Wellesley Youth Baseball & Softball gear
The Wellesley High School varsity baseball team picked up a 7-3 non-league win vs Bishop Fenwick High School on May 19. Thanks to Darren Bovie for sharing these photos from the game.
Leave a Reply