Wellesley business buzz: Prepped and Polished expands; Refined Renovations opens studio; Jesamondo extends welcome to new stylist

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Prepped and Polished has moved within Wellesley

Prepped and Polished has moved to a larger Wellesley location at 462 Washington Street (near Mathnasium and the Barber Chair). With six private classrooms, the new space is about four times larger that that at its former 18 Grove St. location, allowing the tutoring and test prep business to meet students in a more comfortable environment. Prepped and Polished has been delivering educational services for almost 25 years and has three locations (Wellesley, Sudbury, and Newton Centre).

Award-winning design-build firm opens Wellesley studio

Refined Renovations has been refining homes in Boston’s north shore for the past 20 years. Now the company has a new Wellesley design studio at 184 Worcester St., Wellesley (near Great Wok), to better serve clients in the Metrowest area and downtown Boston.

The full-service design-build firm handles everything and is ready to take your project from inspiration to completion. The team of designers works with the in-house build team to ensure your project comes out beautifully. Refined Renovations specializes in kitchen remodels, complete home renovations, custom homes and furnishings and interiors. The company also provides a full suite of interior design services.

Refined Renovations has been featured in the Boston Globe, regional magazines, and has earned eleven Best of Houzz awards over the past eight years, with over fifty 5-star reviews.

Refined Renovations has distinguished itself as a premier full-service design-build company in the Boston area, building dream homes and transforming dozens of kitchens to fit the personality and unique style of each client. The company’s growth is the result of repeatedly delivering on its promises. The focus is always on customer satisfaction and beautiful style. Whether you are renovating your existing home, or building your dream home, Refined Renovations would love to partner with you!

Currently booking design projects for fall and winter renovations. Limited openings exist for 2023.

Jesamondo weaves new stylist into its team

Jesamondo Salon & Spa has added Whitney Taylor, stylist and hair extension expert, to its team of salon professionals. Whitney specializes in extensions by Bellami, Harper Ellis, and Bombshell—let her weave something extraordinary with hair extensions that’ll leave you looking and feeling more youthful and vibrant with voluminous locks. Book an appointment.