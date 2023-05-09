Wellesley Choral Society ending season with ‘Masters of the Mass’

The Wellesley Choral Society, under the direction of Edward Whalen, will present its final concert of the season on Sunday, May 14, at 3:00 p.m., at the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, 207 Washington St.

The theme of the concert is “Masters of the Mass” and the music performed will be the Franz Schubert (1797-1828) Mass in G Major and the Niccolo

Jommelli (1714-1771) Missa pro defunctis (Requiem). The Choral Society will be accompanied by Hisako Hiratsuka on piano, a string quintet, and soloists Mary Sullivan, Soprano; Jennifer Webb, Mezzo; Michael Calmes; and Michael Meraw, Baritone. The Jommelli Requiem is a rarely performed work.

The Wellesley Hills Congregational Church is accessible and there is ample free parking. Audience masking will be required. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door: general admission $20, seniors and students $15, ages 12 and under are free. The WCS has donated a limited number of free tickets to the Wellesley Council on Aging at the Tolles-Parson Center, 500 Washington St. Please call 781-235-3961 to see if tickets are still available.

This concert is supported, in part, by a grant from the Wellesley Cultural Council.