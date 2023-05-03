Wellesley College senior art exhibition: ‘Remember a Place Not Here’

This year’s Wellesley College Thesis and Senior Exhibition, Remember a Place Not Here, opens on Friday, May 5. It features work in media like oil painting, traditional printmaking practices, and weaving alongside digital film, virtual reality, and 3D rendering, made by over 40 students in more than 15 different majors from studio art to neuroscience and economics.

Opening Reception: 4:30 – 5:30 pm on Friday May 5

The exhibition will be on view in Jewett and Pendleton West from May 5 – 20.

Note: If you are not a member of the Wellesley campus community, do not plan to see the show on May 19 or 20. Graduation ceremonies are occurring on these days.

This exhibition is open to the public. The Jewett Arts Center should be open 10 am – 5 pm every day for the duration of the show. Works on view in Pendleton West may be accessed via Jewett. Campus visitors must park in the parking garage (near the ‘west entry’ arrow on this map).

You can preview the show online.

