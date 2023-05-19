Wellesley Girl Scouts in action: Labeling trees; Garden fashionistas

Wellesley Girl Scouts have been busy this spring:

Labeling trees

Middle school Girl Scouts have labeled 83 public trees along Central, Kingsbury, and Washington Street to show estimates of how much carbon dioxide is removed by each tree annually and to date.

The tree tags for Wellesley Wonderful Weekend were created by Cadette Troop 73505 and Lisa Moore, environmental education and outreach coordinator for Wellesley’s Natural Resources Commission.

The trees measured have stored some 420,000 pounds of carbon dioxide between them, per the scouts.

Garden fashionistas

Wellesley Girl Scout Troops 73505 and 73200 recently took part in a garden party-themed fashion show fundraiser at St. John’s Church. The event included brunch and a silent auction in addition to the fashion show.

