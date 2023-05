Wellesley Girl Scout Troops 73505 and 73200 invite you to their garden party-themed fashion show fundraiser, which will be held on May 13 from 10-11:30am at St. John’s Church (9 Glen Rd.).

The event includes brunch and a silent auction in addition to the fashion show.

Registration has opened.

