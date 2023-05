The WHS Boys Lacrosse Team will be running a car wash on Sunday, May 7 from 9-11am in the Linden Square Parking lot near the Verizon store (weather permitting).

All proceeds go to support the team. Both WHS varsity lacrosse teams are off to strong starts: The boys are 9-1 and ranked 12th in the state and the girls are 9-3 and ranked 4th.

