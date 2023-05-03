Wellesley residents invited to complete MetroWest Community Health Assessment

The MetroWest Health Foundation, in partnership with local health and human service organizations, is asking MetroWest residents to share feedback on health issues and services.

For the purposes of this survey, Wellesley is included in MetroWest.

The 10-minute, anonymous survey can be completed online in English, Spanish, or Portuguese. The survey will remain open until June 1.

The last assessment was conducted in 2019. Past assessments have informed community efforts related to issues such as access to care, behavioral health and healthy aging. The end product of the 2023 survey will be made available in the fall at mwhealth.org.

Wellesley Director of Community and Public Health Lenny Izzo says: “We value all data, particularly that survey, as it will provide both local and regional perspectives of needs and concerns. This will help us, particularly our social work division and nursing in planning programming, outreach and new areas to focus our resources on. In addition it could help gauge where previous areas of concerns are post pandemic.”