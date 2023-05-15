Wellesley Society of Artists celebrates art with show and auction

The Wellesley Society of Artists will present “Celebrating 90 Years of Art and the Next Generation of Artists,” featuring the artwork of 30 WSA member artists on display at Simons Park on Saturday May 20, 10am- 4pm, as part of the 25th Annual Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend celebrations.

This show is especially important because the sale of its artwork benefits the WSA Wellesley High School Art Achievement Award, which is given annually to a high school student. As the WSA celebrates its rich 90-year history, the society also looks to the next generation of artists, particularly local student-artists here in Wellesley. The WSA believes it is essential that the community nurtures and supports not only the creative work of its current artists, but also the voices of this next generation of artists.

All the artwork can be enjoyed online through September 7 and viewed in-person on May 20, 10am–4pm, at Simons Park (next to the main branch of the Wellesley Free Library). “Celebrating 90 Years of Art and the Next Generation of Artists” is supported in part by a generous grant from the Wellesley Cultural Council and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

“Paint the Town” auction

Wellesley Society of Artists (WSA) and Page Waterman Gallery & Framing are hosting “Paint the Town”—a Plein-Air Painting Event with a charity auction in conjunction with Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, with painting on May 20, and the charity auction on May 23, at Page Waterman Gallery. Artists will be painting around the Town Common and Wellesley Square from 4pm-dusk on May 20. Over a dozen local artists, including WSA members and students from Wellesley High School, Dana Hall and Wellesley College, will be painting local scenes. The paintings will be auctioned off at ticketed charity auction at the Page Waterman Gallery, 592A Washington St, Wellesley, on Tuesday, May 23, 6:30pm. Proceeds will benefit the Wellesley Veterans Association. Buy your tickets here or at Anderson’s Jewelers in Wellesley. Food will be donated by Captain Marden’s and others. Maybe we’ve buried the lead, but celebrity auctioneers will include Bob and Deborah Brown from The Swellesley Report. Dan Lothian, former CNN White House Reporter, and Blake Lothian, 20-year-old NASCAR race car driver, and others will be on hand to pick up their slack.