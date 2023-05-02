Wellesley student news: Recognizing our scholars; Jazz groups grab gold & silver

The latest Wellesley, Mass., student news:

Scholarship updates: Presidential, Merit

Congratulations to the following Wellesley High Students named candidates for U.S. Department of Education’s U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which was established in 1964 by executive order of the President:

Jeremy Kim

Ishan N. Kundu

Katherine Liu

Howard Xu

Liu was subsequently named a semi-finalist in the U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts category. Students will be notified in May if they earn a scholarship.

WHS senior Kundu separately was named a winner of a corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship. In this case, Principal Financial Group is the sponsor, and Kundu’s probable career field is listed as finance.

Jazz groups grab gold & silver

Both the Wellesley High Rice Street Singers and 1 O’Clock Jazz Combo won gold awards at this past weekend’s Massachusetts Association for Jazz Education choir and combo festival, while the 2 O’Clock Jazz Combo won a silver.

