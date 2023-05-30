Wellesley Trails Committee guided trail walk: Hemlock Gorge & Echo Bridge (June 3)

The Wellesley Trails Committee is readying for its final guided trail walk of the spring. For National Trails Day, explore the trails in Hemlock Gorge, a scenic and historic area along the Charles River at the corners of Wellesley, Needham and Newton.

Get a birds-eye view of the gorge from Echo Bridge, a 70-foot high stone bridge across the Charles River built for the Sudbury Aqueduct in 1877. Stand under the main arch and count the number of times you hear your echo. Meet at the Echo Bridge Office Park parking lot at 381 Elliot Street, Newton. Directions: Take Rt-9 toward Newton, exit at the first ramp after the I-95 interchange (to Chestnut Street). At end of ramp, turn right onto Ellis Street and go under Echo Bridge. Turn right at Chestnut Street, and at the traffic light, turn right onto Elliot Street. The office park lot is on your right, and please park at the far edge of the lot by the brick building along the river.

Walks take place unless it pours rain or there are high winds. The walk is free, and no registration is required. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear.

