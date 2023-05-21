Wellesley business buzz: Town well represented on new Leaders of Color lists; Church Square turns 100

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Town well represented on new Leaders of Color lists

Those who live or work in Wellesley are well represented on the new 50 Most Influential Business Leaders of Color and 20 Emerging Leaders of Color lists for the Charles River Metrowest region. The lists were compiled via public nominations and through a partnership between the Charles River Regional Chamber and Colette Phillips and Get Konnected!

The lists are designed to “shine a light on the leaders and future leaders of color who are making a positive contribution to the economic and social fabric of our west suburban businesses and nonprofits.” The Chamber also says the lists can spark deeper conversations about work left to be done in supporting diversity.

The lists includes these Wellesley residents and/or employees:

Most Influential

Alexis Avila (Founder/CEO, Prepped & Polished Tutoring & Test Preparation)

DaQuall Graham (Chief People Officer, Insource Services)

Paula A. Johnson (President, Wellesley College)

Sheilah Shaw Horton, Ph.D. (Vice President and Dean of Students, Wellesley College)

Lawrence P. Ward, Ed. D. (Vice President and Dean of Campus Life, Babson College)

Gardy Desrouleaux (Founder/Owner, Craft Food Halls)

Emerging

Lucas Machado (Owner and CEO, Curbs Studio)

Congrats to all of those named to these lists.

Church Square turns 100

Members of the family that started Church Square 100 years ago and still operate it today turned out to celebrate the shopping center adjacent to Wellesley Square. A ribbon cutting took place outside E.A. Davis, the first occupant of the square. Pauline Elms, granddaughter of Church Square founder Charles E. Holman, did the honors of cutting a bright red ribbon to mark the occasion.