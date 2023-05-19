Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend Veterans Parade honorees

The 55th Annual Wellesley Veterans Parade is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 from 1-3pm and you’ll have a chance to salute more than a dozen honorees, including Grand Marshal Rick DeLorie, the town’s recently retired fire chief and Rear Admiral John W. Mauger.

The parade celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, and follows a route along Washington St. (Route 16) through to Central Street in Wellesley Square.

2023 Honorees

Grand Marshal – Richard DeLorie

Chief of Staff – Rear Admiral John W. Mauger

Distinguished Service Award – Shepard N. Cohen

Community Service Award – David Grissino

Community Service Award – Melissa Martin

Community Service Award – Richard Seegel

Community Service Award – Roche Bros. Supermarkets

Dedicated Service Award – Adeline Doherty

Dedicated Service Award – Robert Furdon

Dedicated Service Award – Jeffrey Peterson

Dedicated Service Award – William Shaughnessy

Special Recognition Award – Clever Hand Gallery – 50th anniversary

Special Recognition Award – O’Neil Jewelers – 100th anniversary

Special Recognition Award – Wellesley Toy Shop – 30th anniversary

Special Recognition Award. -Wellesley Society of Artists – 90th anniversary

Wellesley’s Oldest Veterans. -Captain Keith Marden

