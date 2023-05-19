Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend Veterans Parade honorees

The 55th Annual Wellesley Veterans Parade is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 from 1-3pm and you’ll have a chance to salute more than a dozen honorees, including Grand Marshal Rick DeLorie, the town’s recently retired fire chief and Rear Admiral John W. Mauger.
The parade celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, and follows a route along Washington St. (Route 16) through to Central Street in Wellesley Square.
2023 Honorees
Grand Marshal – Richard DeLorie
Chief of Staff – Rear Admiral John W. Mauger
Distinguished Service Award – Shepard N. Cohen
Community Service Award – David Grissino
Community Service Award – Melissa Martin
Community Service Award – Richard Seegel
Community Service Award – Roche Bros. Supermarkets
Dedicated Service Award – Adeline Doherty
Dedicated Service Award – Robert Furdon
Dedicated Service Award – Jeffrey Peterson
Dedicated Service Award – William Shaughnessy
Special Recognition Award – Clever Hand Gallery – 50th anniversary
Special Recognition Award – O’Neil Jewelers – 100th anniversary
Special Recognition Award – Wellesley Toy Shop – 30th anniversary
Special Recognition Award. -Wellesley Society of Artists – 90th anniversary
Wellesley’s Oldest Veterans. -Captain Keith Marden
