Flag Day ceremony in Wellesley will be June 14

Wellesley will hold its annual Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, at 2pm, at Woodlawn Cemetery (148 Brook Street).

The community is invited to attend a brief program honoring the American flag. The event also provides an opportunity to retire and properly dispose of worn and unserviceable flags.

Members of the Wellesley Fire and Police Departments, Veterans Services Department, and Celebrations Committee will take part in the event.

If you have flags that need to be retired, please bring them to a collection box at the Council on Aging (500 Washington Street), Wellesley Fire Department headquarters (457 Worcester Street), or Wellesley Police Department (485 Washington Street) by Monday, June 12.

Flags ONLY are accepted. No flag rods or poles, ropes, ties, or other attachments.

