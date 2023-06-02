June author visits in Wellesley

Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley Square, will host many authors this month to read from their newest releases, tell a few stories about life as a writer, even give a live martial arts demo. Events listed below are in-person. These are just a few, so to get the full schedule, along with details on fees (if applicable) and how to RSVP, check here.
WHEN: Tue., June 6, 7pm
AUTHOR: Wellesley’s own Brian McMahon, in conversation with Eileen McNamara, author of Eunice, the Kennedy who Changed the World.
NOVEL: The Fall Will Probably Kill You! (a love story)
WHEN: Mon., June 12, 7pm
AUTHOR: T.H. Forest
NOVEL: Twinkies & Beefcake, a jaw-dropping, coming-of-age tale about bullying, sex, addiction, redemption, and the longing for true love at any cost.
WHEN: Tue. June 13, 7pm, in-person
AUTHOR: Alexander Darwin
NOVEL: The Combat Codes, the first book in this local author’s action-packed science fiction trilogy. This event will include a martial arts demo by the author himself.
