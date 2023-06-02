June author visits in Wellesley

Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley Square, will host many authors this month to read from their newest releases, tell a few stories about life as a writer, even give a live martial arts demo. Events listed below are in-person. These are just a few, so to get the full schedule, along with details on fees (if applicable) and how to RSVP, check here.

WHEN: Tue., June 6, 7pm

AUTHOR: Wellesley’s own Brian McMahon, in conversation with Eileen McNamara, author of Eunice, the Kennedy who Changed the World.

NOVEL: The Fall Will Probably Kill You! (a love story)