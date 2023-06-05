Meet Swellesley Report summer intern Bella Gonzalez

Hi, Swellesley! My name is Bella Gonzalez and I will be interning for the Swellesley Report this summer.

I am a rising junior at Boston University studying journalism and media science.

Outside of academics, I am an avid reader and the editor-in-chief of BU’s intersectional-feminist satire magazine, the Pinky Toe.

I have lived in Needham for most of my life (I graduated from Needham High School in 2021), so I am looking forward to working in such a familiar area, as well as strengthening my writing and reporting skills beyond what I have learned in school.

As an aspiring political journalist, I am excited to begin covering politics at the local level here in Wellesley. I also plan to report on the town’s accessibility and summer events such as July Jubilation.

I have an extensive background in the performing arts and love music, so I hope to publish about concerts in the area, such as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. I cannot wait to get started!

Feel free to reach out at sabellaluciago@gmail.com with story ideas.

