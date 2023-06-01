Open chess offered at Wellesley Free Library

Interested in learning to play chess? Looking for more opportunities to practice or improve your game? Drop in at the main Wellesley Free Library branch (530 Washington St.) for a friendly game of chess and meet other players in the Wellesley community. Players of all levels are welcome and a volunteer instructor will be present. Chess boards are provided but participants are welcome to bring their own.

Mondays beginning June 5: 4:30-6:00PM

Thursdays beginning June 8: 7:00-8:30PM

Best for ages 10 and up, however all ages are welcome; children under 10 need to be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Interested in volunteering? Please contact Cara Rothman at crothman@wellesleyma.gov or 781-235-1610 x1213

