Ride on at free bike safety event, June 10

Register in advance using the signup link. The first 25 participants to sign up will get a free J.P. Licks gift card. 

On June 10, registrants and a parent or caregiver should meet at Wellesley High School to learn some “rules of the road” followed by a guided bike train along Fuller Brook Park and some on-street riding.

Participants will also have the chance to meet WPD Community Service dog Winnie and be entered to win a special prizes.

The rain date for this event is Sunday, June 11.

