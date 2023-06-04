Ride on at free bike safety event, June 10

Register in advance using the signup link. The first 25 participants to sign up will get a free J.P. Licks gift card.

On June 10, registrants and a parent or caregiver should meet at Wellesley High School to learn some “rules of the road” followed by a guided bike train along Fuller Brook Park and some on-street riding.

Participants will also have the chance to meet WPD Community Service dog Winnie and be entered to win a special prizes.

The rain date for this event is Sunday, June 11.