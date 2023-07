All Town of Wellesley departments and offices are closed on Tuesday, July 4 in celebration of Independence Day. The Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) is also closed.

Town Hall departments will be open for summer business hours during the rest of the holiday week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6. On Friday, July 7 hours are 8:00 a.m. to Noon.