The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Town of Wellesley’s Juneteenth schedule

by Leave a Comment

All Town of Wellesley buildings and departments will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

The Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) and Wellesley Free Library branches will also be closed.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It is an official federal holiday so no mail will be delivered, and federal buildings and most banks will also be closed.

Local Juneteenth activities include Natick’s public reading of Frederick Douglass’s “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” and assorted activities at Natick Common throughout the day.

image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley, Lockheart
Write Ahead, Wellesley
Deland, Gibson, Wellesley
  • support swellesley
  • swellesley reach ad
Rick Cram, leader