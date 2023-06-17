Town of Wellesley’s Juneteenth schedule

All Town of Wellesley buildings and departments will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

The Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) and Wellesley Free Library branches will also be closed.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It is an official federal holiday so no mail will be delivered, and federal buildings and most banks will also be closed.

Local Juneteenth activities include Natick’s public reading of Frederick Douglass’s “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” and assorted activities at Natick Common throughout the day.