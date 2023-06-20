The Swellesley Report

Van crashes into utility pole, shuts down traffic on Wellesley/Natick line

A van crashed into a utility pole in Wellesley on Rte. 16 near the entrance of Elm Bank Reservation on Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of the busy road. Wellesley and Natick police were on the scene, as were helicopters, which negated the need for alarm clocks set for later than 6am in the neighborhood.

Authorities say a clean-up of the utility pole and wires, plus hazardous chemicals from a transformer, is underway.

