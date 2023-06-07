Wellesley plays ‘Where’s Waldman?’

The town of Wellesley’s official ballot and payment drop box, named in honor of former longtime treasurer Marc Waldman, has moved from its familiar spot in front of Town Hall due to the interior renovation of that building slated to last into fall of 2024.

Residents were directed temporarily deputized the library and senior center as collection points, but then switched over to 888 Worcester St., where Town Hall personnel has relocated during the renovation.

Now the drop box is located at the Wellesley Police Department parking lot at 485 Washington St. It’s next to the newly painted utility boxes.

The drop box is checked regularly, and is monitored 24-hours, seven days a week by Police Department security cameras.

Contact the treasurer’s office for more info at 781-431-1019 ext. 2266.