Wellesley School Committee to hear pickleball proposals on Tuesday

The Wellesley Recreation Commission, which has been hashing out ideas to satisfy pickleball players and court neighbors in recent months, will take its proposals to the School Committee on Tuesday, June 6 as part of an agenda section slated to start at 7pm. The Rec Commission indicated during its mid-May meeting that it would be doing so.

The Commission’s mission statement reads that the body’s goal is “To increase people’s enjoyment of living in Wellesley and build a deeper sense of community, as we provide recreational and educational opportunities to all Wellesley residents, regardless of age, ability & means.” It doesn’t oversee the town’s fields and courts, however—they are overseen by the schools (Sprague, etc.) and Natural Resources Commission (Hunnewell, etc.)

The popularity of playing pickleball at the Sprague Field courts once only the domain of tennis players has riled some neighbors, as the paddle sport can get loud, especially when multiple games are being played. Neighbors of the pickleball courts at Perrin Park have also aired complaints.

After a quick look at pickleball reservation data in town over the past year (1,000-plus reservations), Rec Commission Chair Paul Cramer laid out at the Commission’s mid-May meeting a possible scenario that would entail initial compromise followed by a long-term solution of locating pickleball courts away from homes.

One caller during that Rec Commission meeting discussed a lawsuit brought against the town of Falmouth by neighbors fed up with pickleball noise. He emphasized that it would be best for Wellesley to avoid something like that.

The Swellesley Report has been reporting on the rise of pickleball in town since 2018.

The School Committee agenda also includes the latest on the Hunnewell track & field project, including lights. The project continues to make its way through government vetting, including at the Wetland sProtection Committee.

