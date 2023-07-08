8 Cliff Road project to be discussed at Wellesley Planning Board meeting

Developers for the proposed 8 Cliff Road development project are presenting an overview at the Wellesley Planning Board’s meeting on Monday, July 24.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and will take place via Zoom. The 8 Cliff Road overview is the fifth item on the Planning Board meeting agenda. The public is invited to attend.

The initial plan for the condo development, at the intersection of Cliff Road and Rte. 9, would aggregate three parcels of land at 489 Worcester St., 4 Cliff Rd., and 14 Cliff Rd., into a 168,000 square foot parcel to be renamed 8 Cliff Road. This development conceptually includes 60 market rate units and 9 affordable rate ones, and has been discussed in recent months at Select Board and Wellesley Housing Development Corp. meetings.

While the project is in the preliminary phase, the public has taken the opportunity at earlier meetings to have its voice heard. Concerns include aesthetics, traffic, and more, while those in favor of the project say it will help to meet housing demand.

For questions about the project or the meeting, please email the Planning Department at planning@wellesleyma.gov

The developers have made earlier presentations to the Select Board, Housing Development Corp., and the general public.

