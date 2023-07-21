BBQ with the Blue a big hit with seniors

From the Wellesley Council on Aging’s Kevin McDonald:

BBQ with the Blue was a big hit at the Tolles Parsons Center on Friday, July 21.

The annual event was attended by more than 50 patrons who enjoy freshly grilled hot dogs hamburgers and all the fixings.

The event was kicked off by Madeline Metraux, a 15-year-old opera singer, with a tribute to the police with her rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki gave a keynote speech addressing the seniors with words of support and some tips to prevent fraud.

After hot dogs and hamburgers, the Ssniors enjoyed Klondike bars and an a cappella rendition of Ava Maria from Madeline.